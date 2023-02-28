Mira Rajput's Post On 'Bestest Big Sister' Priya's Birthday Is All About 'Love And Kindness'

Mira Rajput and sister Priya looked lovely together. (courtesy: mira.kapoor)

Mira Rajput has the sweetest birthday wish for her “bestest and kindest big sister” Priya Rajput Tulshan. Mira, on Tuesday, took a trip down memory lane and selected a few throwback pictures of herself and her sister to post on Instagram with a heartwarming note. Mira was all praise for Priya, who is also her “friend, confidante” and the “official committee head of all family committees.” The album starts with a picture of Mira giving her sister the “biggest and tightest birthday squeeze.” It is followed by a series of photos featuring the siblings, including their sister Noor Wadhwani, making memories on get-togethers and vacations. “Biggest-tightest-birthday-squeeze for the bestest, kindest big sister! Friend, confidant, official committee head of all family committees, the masi who loves giving personalised gifts and most of all pure heart,” wrote Mira Rajput in the caption. She added: “It is impossible to love you back the way you love everyone around you; your kindness, thoughtfulness and selflessness can never be matched.”

Mira Rajput concluded the birthday post with an adorable note, “You are the strength of our family and the one who keeps it warm! And when we all count our blessings we count you twice. Salud! Now that it's out of the way. Happy 40's!”

On Mira Rajput's post, her brother-in-law and Priya's husband Vidhit Tulshan dropped a ROFL comment. “That's so sweet… I should have asked you to write my post as well (tongue-out emoji).” To this, Mira replied, “And you think she wouldn't catch it — then we'd both be in trouble.”

See Mira Rajput's birthday wish for sister Priya Tulshan here:

Mira Rajput also shared a sun-kissed photo of herself on Tuesday. She zeroed in on a snap from her outing and posted it with the caption, “Rise and shine (sun icon).” Mira is looking every bit gorgeous in a blue co-ord set in the image.

Mira Rajput, apart from being a social media influencer, has also appeared in a few commercials alongside her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor.