Milind Soman's Mom Usha Soman Celebrated 81st Birthday With These Many Push-Ups. We Can't Even...

Milind Soman's mom Usha Soman is a true blue inspiration - she just turned 81 and celebrated her birthday with push-ups! Milind Soman, who often shares motivation fitness posts featuring her mother, posted a few glimpses of Usha Soman's birthday lockdown birthday celebrations on Instagram. Usha Soman's birthday was on July 3 and her party of three - she, Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar - comprised 15 push-ups, a delicious cake and a whole lot of love. Sharing a video of Usha Soman doing push-ups in a saree (she's cool that way), and a selfie, Milind Soman wrote: "July 3, 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15 push-ups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by Ankita. Happy birthday, Aai. Keep smiling!"

Milind Soman described his mom as a "fitness addict" in one of the hashtags. Usha Soman's birthday work-out impressed Milind Soman's friends - "Wow this is so inspiring," wrote fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty while Arjun Rampal added: "You are incredible." Here, take a look:

In April, Ankita Konwar shared this video of Usha Soman doing one-legged box jumps with her. Addressing her mother-in-law, Ankita wrote: "If I live to be 80 someday, my only wish is to approach it as fit as you are. May you inspire many more."

On Mother's Day last year, Usha Soman gave her son stiff competition while doing push-ups. She did 16 of them in one go. "It's never too late. Usha Soman, my mother. 80 years young. Make every day Mother's Day," Milind wrote on Twitter. In 2016, Usha Soman ran a marathon barefoot and in a saree in Maharashtra along with her son.

Milind Soman is a model-turned-actor, who is also a marathon runner now. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married in 2018 after dating for a few years. He was last seen in Amazon Prime web-series Four More Shots Please!. Here's how she does planks and push-ups in a saree.