Milind Soman's 81-Year-Old Mother Usha Soman Feels Like 'Wonder Woman.' Easy To See Why

It would be fair to say that fitness seems to be a way of life in Milind Soman's family. The 55-year-old supermodel might have quite a bit of reputation as a fitness enthusiast but his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman is something else. On Thursday, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a video of her mother-in-law Usha Soman on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen doing skipping reps and push-ups with utmost ease. Needless to say, Ankita Konwar's post received lots of love from her Instafam. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote: "People who know me know how much I love Wonder Woman. After I finished telling my mother-in-law all about Wonder Woman, this is what she had to say about her and I second that. 'There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us'. - Usha Soman, 81." She added the hashtags #wonderwoman, #mil, #fan, #reels, #ageisjustanumber and #love to her post.

We couldn't be more inspired.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.