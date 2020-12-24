Milind Soman's 81-Year-Old Mother Usha Soman Feels Like "Wonder Woman." Easy To See Why

We couldn't be more inspired

Milind Soman's 81-Year-Old Mother Usha Soman Feels Like 'Wonder Woman.' Easy To See Why

Usha Soman in a still from the video. (courtesy: ankita_earthy)

Highlights

  • Ankita posted a video of her mother-in-law
  • "There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us," Usha Soman said
  • Ankita added the hashtag #ageisjustanumber
New Delhi:

It would be fair to say that fitness seems to be a way of life in Milind Soman's family. The 55-year-old supermodel might have quite a bit of reputation as a fitness enthusiast but his 81-year-old mother Usha Soman is something else. On Thursday, Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a video of her mother-in-law Usha Soman on her Instagram profile, in which she can be seen doing skipping reps and push-ups with utmost ease. Needless to say, Ankita Konwar's post received lots of love from her Instafam. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote: "People who know me know how much I love Wonder Woman. After I finished telling my mother-in-law all about Wonder Woman, this is what she had to say about her and I second that. 'There's a Wonder Woman in each one of us'. - Usha Soman, 81." She added the hashtags #wonderwoman, #mil, #fan, #reels, #ageisjustanumber and #love to her post.

Without much ado, take a look at Ankita Konwar's post here:

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman frequently share videos of  Usha Soman working out on their respective Instagram profile. ICYMI, Check out some of the posts here:

Newsbeep

We couldn't be more inspired.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in a Maharashtrian ceremony in April 2018. A few months after the wedding, the couple exchanged wedding vows in a dreamy "barefoot wedding" in Spain. The Bajirao Mastani actor was earlier married to actress Mylene Jampanoi, whom he had met on the sets of the 2006 film Valley Of Flowers.

Comments
Usha SomanMilind Soman momankita konwar

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com. Follow our special coverage of Coronavirus pandemic in India and get news updates from around the world.

Watch Live News:

nd-india