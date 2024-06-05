Watch: Neena Gupta Sets The Party Mood With 'Retro Indian' Rap

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Happy belated birthday Neena Gupta. The veteran star turned 65 on Tuesday. To make her day a special one, actor Mihir Ahuja has shared a throwback video with Neena Gupta on Instagram. In the clip, the veteran actress is performing a rap like a total pro. Mihir, as always, is seen beatboxing. The video was recorded during Hindi Vindi's Australia schedule. Sharing the video, Mihir wrote, “Happpyyyy Birthday, Neena Ji. While filming in Australia..we happened to talk about rap music. Neena Ji took us back in time and gave us a glimpse of retro Indian Rap.” Replying to the post, Randeep Hooda's wife, Jaane Jaan actress Lin Laishram, said, “Happy birthday Neena ji.” Hindi Vindi, directed by Ali Sayed, also features Guy Sebastian.

Take a look at the video here:

Mihir Ahuja has also shared a video on Instagram Stories from his Australian dairies. In the clip, Mihir and Neena Gupta are seen having a great time at a party in Sydney. Sharing the video, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, Neena Gupta.”

On the occasion of Neena Gupta's 65th Birthday, her daughter, ace fashion designer Masaba Gupta, shared a series of throwback pictures. Sharing the album, Masaba wrote, “Everybody wish my mom a very happy birthday. Neena Gupta is simply the best.” She ended the caption with red hearts and a balloon emoticon. Masaba's husband, actor Satyadeep Misra, was among the first to drop a birthday wish. Actress Konkona Sen Sharma commented, “Happy birthday, Neena ji.” Indian playback singer and composer Vishal Dadlani wrote, “What an absolute stunner! Happy Birthday.” Neena Gupta's Badhaai Ho co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped red hearts under the post.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Prime Videos' Panchayat season 3, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.