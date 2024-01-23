Maheep Kapoor On Daughter Shanaya Taking Her To New York: 'It Hits Different'

Maheep with Shanaya Kapoor. (courtesy: maheepkapoor)

Maheep Kapoor is in New York and she is there with daughter Shanaya, who will soon make her Bollywood debut (more on that later). Maheep Kapoor shared some clicks from her New York diaries along with an in-flight picture of herself with Shanaya. She also revealed in her Instagram caption that Shanaya took her to New York. "When your baby girl takes you to New York...it hits different," Maheep wrote. She accompanied the post with the hashtags #NewYorkHasMyHeart and #NewYork. Maheep Kapoor's husband and actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Next is my turn to go with her." Malaika Arora dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Maheep Kapoor shared this post:

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar. Shanaya Kapoor will also star in the film Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise with veteran actor Mohanlal. Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role.

Sanjay Kapoor recently starred in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. He will next be seen in Murder Mubarak. He also starred in Fame Game, opposite Madhuri Dixit.

Maheep Kapoor became a star after she featured in Netflix's smash hit Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show was based on the lives of four star-wives including Bhavana Pandey (wife of Chunky Pandey) and Neelam Kothari (married to Samir Soni), Seema Sajdeh (Sohail Khan's ex-wife) and Maheep.