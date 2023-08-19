Dream Girl 2: Pooja, Beware - Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari And Bhavana Pandey Are Looking For You

Neelam, Bhavna and Maheep in a shot from the video. (Courtesy: Neelam)

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives stars Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey had a mini-reunion. FYI: The meet-up had a Dream Girl 2 connection. In a video, shared on Instagram, the ladies were seen discussing how their husbands are going crazy about “some Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana's character in the upcoming film Dream Girl 2)” and are being secretive about it. While Maheep Kapoor pointed out how her husband Sanjay Kapoor is being super secretive, Bhavana Pandey said, “You know what, you are right. Even this Chunky [Panday], he is being so annoying. He is being damn secretive. I don't know why and very distracted.” Neelam Kothari, who is married to actor Samir Soni, added, “But at least you get to see your husbands. My husband is hiding from me and is just smirking on his phone. It's ridiculous.” Maheep Kapoor, who is famous for her one-liners, said, “We are going through midsize crisis, and our husbands are going through midlife crisis.” Upon Bhavana Pandey's suggestion, the three of them stalked Pooja (Ayushmann Khurrana) on Instagram. They criticised Pooja for her appearance and her choice of fashion of course. However, the trio struggled to find out “why is she [Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana] everybody's dream girl?” While Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey were visibly disappointed with their husbands, a message from their good friend and filmmaker Karan Johar pops in, leaving them in a state of shock. It read: “Girls.. Sorry canning brunch on the 25th… Gotta meet Pooja.” In the caption, Maheep Kapoor wrote, “Looks like even our husbands have gone crazy about everyone's Dream Girl.”

Reacting to Maheep Kapoor's post, Neelam Kothari dropped laughing emojis. Ekta Kapoor, who is producing Dream Girl 2, called the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives trio “rockstars.”

Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor left a heart and laughing emoticon in the comments.

Check out Maheep Kapoor's post here:

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja, is all set to release in theatres on August 25. Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday is the leading lady in the film.

Talking about his role in Dream Girl 2, Ayushmann Khurrana told NDTV that he never thought his filmography would have a hit comedy franchise. According to the actor, Dream Girl franchise ticked all the right boxes for him. Ayushmann said, “I had never planned that I will have a hit comedy franchise in my filmography. This, honestly, has accidentally happened to me. As luck would have it, I have only scouted for disruptive projects that are entertaining and engaging to as many people as possible. I chanced upon the Dream Girl franchise and it ticked all the right boxes for me because it is truly a break-out concept that hasn't been explored by heroes of my generation.”

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to 2019 release Dream Girl, which turned out to be a hit at the box office. Dream Girl starred Nushrratt Bharuccha as the female lead.