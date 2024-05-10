Met Gala But Make It From Ananya Panday's Sofa - See LOL Spin On 'Sleeping Beauties' Theme

Ananya Panday shared this image. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

The theme for this year's Met Gala was "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" and the dress code was "The Garden of Time". Ananya Panday ensured that she gave us major Met Gala vibes with her latest post. The actress shared her LOL take on this year's Met Gala theme. She might have gone as a sleeping beauty. The actress shared a picture of herself lying on a sofa as she gets her make-up done and she simply captioned it, "Seeping beauties reawakening fashion." That is one way of interpreting this year's theme TBH.

This is what Ananya Panday posted:

The Costume Institute Benefit, popularly called the Met Gala is an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the museum, which is attended by some of the biggest stars across the globe. Alia Bhatt, Natasha Poonawalla were among the attendees at the gala this year. Alia Bhatt, who wore a Sabyasachi saree to the event summed up her time at the gala in and Instagram post and she wrote, "Till we meet again #MetGala2024."

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday is the star of films like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.