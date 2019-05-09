Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas, Please Adopt Lilly Singh Already

Priyanka and Nick with Lilly Singh (courtesy iisuperwomanii)

Highlights Lilly Singh met Nick and Priyanka at the Met Gala "Nick and Priyanka adopt Indian-Canadian daughter," she captioned it "Rumours say a 'tea party' is to follow," added Lilly Singh

YouTuber Lilly Singh, who goes by the moniker 'Superwoman', is the queen of ROFL Instagram captions. She recently described her Met Gala photo with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra with yet another hilarious caption and wrote: "Photographed here, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra adopt Indian Canadian daughter and enjoy an evening of dress up together." If that was not enough, looks like Lilly Singh also self-invited her to a "tea party" with the couple: "Rumours say a 'tea party' is to follow." This year marked Priyanka Chopra's third Met Gala. She and Nick opted for Dior pieces to make their fashion statements on the pink carpet.

Take a look at Lilly Singh's post here:

Earlier in the night, Lilly Singh caused little bit of a commotion in her attempt to find Deepika Padukone at the Met Gala. In her Instagram post, she shared two pictures of herself with Deepika Padukone and hilariously revealed the price she paid for them: "Searched the entire Met Gala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister Deepika Padukone and give her a hug. Worth it."

Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is of Indian descent, shared the details of Lily-themed outfit for the Met Gala and wrote: "Since people always spell my name "Lily"... I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first Met Gala and Moschino came through!" Lilly Singh's gown was courtesy Moschino.

Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have featured in Lilly Singh's YouTube videos. She was a constant part of Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities in India. In throwback posts earlier this year, Lilly Singh revealed that "Priyanka told me no mercy during the haldi ceremony on Nick."

