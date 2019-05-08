How Camp India Rocked Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra And Deepika Padukone To Isha Ambani And Designer Manish Arora

Priyanka walked the Met Gala red carpet for the third time (courtesy Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone checked in to 'Camp' India at yesterday's Met Gala and looks like these two were not the only ones comprising India's Met Gala entourage. Business tycoons Nita and Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani also glittered stardust on the pink carpet and so did socialite Natasha Poonawalla. Meanwhile, we also spotted a Met Gala debutant - Australian actor-singer Keiynan Lonsdalewalk down the carpet in a signature butterfly ensemble by Indian designer Manish Arora, who also had one of his pieces showcased at this year's exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art with the much talked about theme: 'Camp: Notes on fashion.'

Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra, who joined the Met Gala Benefit Committee this year, is a Hollywood gala regular and marked her third year at the fashion extravaganza. Priyanka impressed the fashion police with her flamboyant Dior gown and dramatic make-up. About jazzing up her make-up with bindis, Priyanka said she wanted to add a touch of her Indian traditions to her look. Priyanka walked the pink carpet with her husband Nick Jonas, also in Dior.

Deepika Padukone:

Actress Deepika Padukone too joined Priyanka on the pink carpet. She stayed true to the theme in a pink Barbie-like gown and retro hairdo. Deepika, who made her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in 2017, has been attending the gala for three years now. Deepika's stunning ball gown was designed with 408 embroidery pieces by Zac Posen.

Isha Ambani:

Meanwhile, how cute was Isha Ambani at the Met Gala? Isha Ambani was the perfect example of "beauty with substance" in a Prabal Gurung ball gown, designed with "hand embroidered crystal and ostrich feather, sunburst pleating inserts." Prabal Gurung had styled Deepika Padukone last year. Isha Ambani, who married Anand Piramal earlier this year, also attended the Met Gala in 2017 when she turned heads in a Dior gown.

Natasha Poonawalla:

Socialite and businessperson Natasha Poonawalla, wife of business tycoon Adar Poonawalla, was also spotted having a princess-ey moment on the Met Gala pink carpet in a custom designed Dundas dress with a pleated train. Natasha Poonawalla also added a part of traditional India to her look with that sparkly maang tika and it didn't look out of place at all.

Manish Arora Butterfly Dress On The Pink Carpet:

Australian actor-singer Keiynan Lonsdalewalk picked the Manish Arora's iconic butterfly dress, that comes with 1500 hand embroidered butterflies, for his gender-bending Met Gala debut. With Manish Arora's play of colours, all you need is pink hair and oodles of confidence to accessorise with and that's just what Keiynan Lonsdalewalk did.

Manish Arora At The Exhibition:

Proudest moment for Manish Arora was inside the fashion exhibition actually, which had his carousel dress, famously worn by Katy Perry for a music gala in 2008, on display. "So proud and happy to share this. My iconic circus dress which was worn by Katy Perry is a part of the Metropolitan Museum in New York for their exhibit 'Camp: Notes on fashion.'

Deepika, Priyanka and Natasha may have checked in to the Met Gala separately but they reunited at the after party to cherish moments such as this.

This year's Met Gala wrapped with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone featuring in the list of Best Dressed celebrities on fashion tabloids. We are already looking forward to Met Gala 2020.

