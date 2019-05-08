Lilly Singh Got 'Stepped On By 16 People' To Find Deepika Padukone At The Met Gala. She Could Have Just Called

Lilly Singh and Deepika Padukone from the Met Gala (courtesy Superwoman)

Lilly Singh and Deepika Padukone painted the Met Gala in shades of pink and purple and joined the 'sisterhood of the travelling gowns' secretly but we got to know anyhow, courtesy Lilly Singh. The YouTuber, who goes by the moniker Superwoman, tweeted on Met Gala day to reveal the struggle she endured only to meet and greet "sister Deepika Padukone" at the fashion gala. Lilly Singh, who finally managed to spot Deepika and steal her away for a photo, tweeted to explain how it happened: "Searched the entire Met Gala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister Deepika Padukone and give her a hug. Worth it."

LOL.

In response, Deepika Padukone tweeted a solution to avoid such a commotion next time: "The next time...just call! Easier way to find me! Love you sista!" Lilly Singh, who also shared the post on Instagram, got a response from Ranveer Singh too. He thinks Lilly Singh knocking down chairs to meet Deepika was totally "worth the shiz." Deepika Padukone walked the Met Gala pink carpet in a Barbie-inspired ball gown by Zac Posen.

Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukone and give her a hug. Worth it. pic.twitter.com/iPhwQAiruz — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) May 7, 2019

the next time...just call!easier way to find me! love you sista! @IISuperwomanIIhttps://t.co/SlpalbQkV6 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) May 7, 2019

Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is of Indian descent, made a fashion splash at the Met Gala in a gown inspired by her name custom designed by Moschino. She detailed her look for the 'Camp' theme and said: "Since people always spell my name "Lily"... I wanted a dress that represented me and who I am for my first Met Gala and Moschino came through! For the hair, I wanted to pay tribute to them good Indian genes so I almost doubled the length of my regular hair with a long braid, topped with fresh orchids. And you better believe your girl is wearing sneakers under that dress."

Other than catching up with Lilly Singh, Deepika Padukone also partied with Priyanka Chopra after the fashion gala. Both desi girls made fabulous fashion statements on the pink carpet last night.

