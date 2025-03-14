Meghan Markle Announces New Podcast Show After <i>With Love, Meghan</i> Debut

After debuting her lifestyle brand As Ever and Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who shares kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, with husband Prince Harry, announced she's re-entering the podcast space, with the first episode of her new show debuting on April 8.

"I'm so excited to share with you something else I've been working on: Confessions of a Female Founder, my new podcast with @lemonadamedia!" Meghan wrote. "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses. They're opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever," she added, reported E! News.

She also teased about what to expect from her new show, adding, "It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring...and fun! (Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?)."

Meghan initially signed the deal with Lemonada in 2024, saying in a statement that she was "proud" to continue her "love of podcasting" with the company, according to the outlet.

Her statement continued, "Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

The Northwestern University alum's new venture with Lemonada comes two years after her and Prince Harry's 20 million-dollar Spotify deal, initially announced in 2020, abruptly ended in 2023. Between her new brand, Netflix show, and now podcast, Meghan has worn many hats in 2025, reported E! News.

