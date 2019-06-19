Meet The Newbie Actor Hrithik Roshan Says Is 'Going To Be Great'

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture of Sagar Vashodia. (Image courtesy: iHrithik)

Highlights Sagar Vashodia was the assistant director on Krrish 3 He also starred in 201 short Man vs Wild Sagar Vashodia is a New York Film Academy alumnus

Actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday endorsed up-and-coming actor Sagar Vashodia, who impressed the 45-year-old star when he assisted Rakesh Roshan on Krrish 3. Hrithik shared some portfolio shots of Sagar Vashodia and wrote: "Preparing himself to be an actor from childhood. Sagar has impressed me since he was an assistant director in Krrish 3. He is now back from New York Film Academy with a bang! And raring to go! He is going to be great. All the best Sagar." Overwhelmed, Sagar, who apparently joined Twitter recently, replied: "I am just overwhelmed, seeing these greetings from someone I admired from my childhood. Always getting inspired by him as an actor and needless to say a wonderful human being. You are my hero, my inspiration. I can't thank you enough, I am falling short of words."

Here are tweets posted by Hrithik Roshan and Sagar Vashodia:

I am just overwhelmed,seeing these greetings from someone I admired from my childhood,always getting inspired by him as an actor and needless to say a wonderful human being. You are my hero,my inspiration.I can't thank you enough, I am falling short of words. @iHrithikhttps://t.co/GNJkfrHUN3 — Sagar Vashodia (@sagar_vashodia) June 19, 2019

According to IMDb, Sagar Vashodia has also worked as assistant director on 2011 film Tell Me O Kkhuda, which featured Esha Deol in the lead role. Sagar has also starred in 2015 short Man vs Wild.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic twist of events after Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan's Twitter outburst about supporting Kangana Ranaut and "living in hell," the Manikarnika actress' sister Rangoli Chandel claimed on Twitter that the Roshans are "physically assaulting" Sunaina, who has been calling Kangana asking for help. Rangoli Chandel tweeted: "Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi. Last week, they got a lady cop who slapped her... her father also hit her.... her brother is trying to put her behind bars." She wrote in a separate tweet that Kangana has blocked Sunaina Roshan for now.

Here are Rangoli's tweets:

Sunaina Roshan is asking Kangana for help, her family is physically assaulting her because she is in love with a Muslim man from Delhi, last week they got a lady cop who slapped her, her father also hit her, her brother is trying to put her behind bars..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... I fear her dangerous family might harm her, we want to make this public because Sunaina calling Kangana and crying all the time, Kangana doesn't know how to help her...(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

(Contd).... so now she has blocked her number but we fear for her safety, everyone has a right to love whoever they want, hopefully this will scare Roshans and they back off — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 19, 2019

Sunaina Roshan tweeted this on Tuesday:

I support Kangana all through — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

And living in hell continues ....gosh I'm tired — Sunaina Roshan (@sunainaRoshan22) June 18, 2019

Hrithik Roshan has not responded to either his sister's tweets or those of Rangoli Chandel.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is awaiting the release of Super 30 on July 12 while Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Mental Hai Kya releasing on July 26.