Meet Shruti Haasan's 'Lockdown Buddies' - Santanu Hazarika And...

Shruti Haasan shared a post on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, in which she shared a couple of solo shots, a few pictures with her pet cat and another photograph with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Sharing an extensive note on social media, Shruti wrote: "It's such a tough time - I do silly things, creative things boring chores to lift my spirits - I'm thankful for my lockdown buddies who are relentless photobombers and such lovely souls - today I felt like being unproductive - I felt like stopping for a second and acknowledging my anxiety - in my heart is a prayer for everyone suffering and I meditate on putting out my little bit of good energy out toward the chaos."

Shruti Haasan added in her caption: "Tell me how you're feeling - let's try and help each other? Let me know if there's any information want me to share or anything we should be talking about? And in any case here's a giant hug for you."

Santanu Hazarika is a doodle artist and an illustrator and also the founder of Guwahati Art Initiative. Shruti and Santanu Hazarika frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles.

Shruti Haasan, daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika, has starred in several Tamil as well as Bollywood films. She stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Luck, co-starring Imran Khan. The actress has also been a part of films such as Welcome Back, Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Dil Toh Bachcha Hai Ji and D-Day among others. Her impressive line-up of films also includes Krack, Laabam. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Baahubali star Prabhas in a film titled Salaar.