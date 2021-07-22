Meet Mimi's 'Parivaar': Kriti Sanon On Working With Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak And Others

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy kritisanon)

Kriti Sanon, who plays the role of a surrogate mother in her forthcoming project Mimi, after showcasing her body transformation journey for the film, introduced her Instafam to Mimi's parivaar (family). She shared a video, in which she talked about her equation with her co-stars in the film. Speaking of veteran actor Supriya Pathak, who plays the role of Mimi's mom in the film, Kriti said,"Mimi's family is actually very interesting. My mother is someone who keeps taunting me. She is a very mummy-mummy. The way Supriya ma'am did that character, she completely flipped it. There are so many things about her that are like my mother. So, I actually was seeing my mom in her". Speaking of Manoj Pahwa, who stars as Mimi's dad, Kriti added, "Mimi's father is like her support. I love that Mimi is more attached to her father."

In the video, Kriti also talked about Sai Tamhankar, who plays Mimi's friend in the film. The actress said, "I would actually call Sai family as she is playing Shama, who is my best friend. Shama is that one pillar who stands with Mimi throughout." About Pankaj Tripathi, with whom Kriti has previously worked in films like Arjun Patiala, Luka Chuppi, Dilwale and Bareilly Ki Barfi, said, "I think I should just take him in my family now."

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kriti Sanon wrote: "Mimi's Fam Jam - Behind The Scenes. Meet Mimi's parivaar. Come closer and be a part of her family as Mimi releases on 30th July on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Mimi has been directed by Laxman Utekar and it has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Kriti Sanon reunites with Laxman Utekar for Mimi - the filmmaker previously directed her in Luka Chhupi, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. Mimi is inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles. The original film also won a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.