Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's New Lookalike - Aashita Singh

What if we tell you that there's a new addition to the list of beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's lookalikes? Yes, it's true. On Tuesday, we chanced upon the Instagram profile of Aashita Singh, who is best identified by the Internet as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "duplicate." Going by Aashita Singh's posts, it is easy why she is called the 47-year-old actress' doppelganger - thanks to the uncanny resemblance between her and Aishwarya. On Aashita Singh recent videos of herself, the posts are filled with comments like "ditto Aishwarya" and "beautiful look like Aishwarya ji." On one of her posts, a user commented: "Why don't you try in Bollywood or Tollywood, you will be the next highest paid actress after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan or you both can act twin sisters in a movie."

In the past also, Bollywood actress Sneha Ullal, Marathi actress Manasi Naik and Pakistani doctor Aamna Imran were described as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's "xerox copy." Take a look at their photos here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's film Ponniyin Selvan, which stars Vikram, Karthi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Trisha in pivotal roles. She will also be seen alongside husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's film Gulab Jamun.