MC Sher Trends After Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Makes A Dating Confession

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played MC Sher in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's recently-released film Gully Boy, occupied a spot on the list of trends on Thursday, after he revealed that he's dating someone. In an interview to BollywoodLife, the 25-year-old actor said, "Yes, I am seeing somebody. She is from the industry but not an actress." However, Siddhant didn't reveal the name of his partner. Siddhant Chaturvedi debuted in the entertainment industry with 2016's web series Life Sahi Hai by Luv Ranjan. He was later seen in the web series Inside Edge and Gully Boy is his first film. Siddhant has also featured in several TV commercials.

In the Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy, Siddhant's character MC Sher was a mentor to Ranveer Singh, who played Murad. Without MC Sher, Murad would have never become a Gully Boy, the rapper.

Siddhant also spoke to Zoom TV about the rapport he and Ranveer shared on the sets. "The thing is I'm an actor, he's an actor, you should ask him. He is so amazing. I have no words, I just love him. He's been so warm and so kind, he's like my MC Sher off-screen. There was a role reversal. I used to be like baba kaisa hai, kaisa kiya maine. And he gave me a lot of confidence you know and he's just a beautiful person," the actor said.

Gully Boy released to fabulous reviews on Valentine's Day and at the box office, the film is inching towards the 100 crore club. So far, Gully Boy has earned over Rs 90 crore.

Gully Boy is inspired by the lives of rappers Naezy and Divine, who have also worked closely with the film's team. Gully Boy also stars Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.