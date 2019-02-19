'Fully Fainting': Alia Bhatt Overwhelmed By Karan Johar's Post On Gully Boy And Safeena

Alia Bhatt in a still from Gully Boy (courtesy YouTube)

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's performances in Gully Boy received massive thumbs-ups from Karan Johar in his heart-felt review of the Zoya Akhtar-directed movie. The 46-year-old filmmaker, who worked with Ranveer Singh recently for Simmba, wrote in his Instagram post: "Ranveer delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character... he makes you feel every beat of Murad's beats! Outstanding!" For Alia, who was launched in Bollywood by Karan Johar, he added: "What do I say about the girl wonder Alia, who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin-off film of her own!"

Both Alia and Ranveer responded to Karan Johar's review of the film. While Alia wrote "OMG, full fainting," Ranveer replied saying: "Feels."

Screenshot of Alia and Ranveer's comments on KJo's post

Siddhant Chaturvedi, whose presence is essential in the storyline of Gully Boy, also received a shout out from Karan Johar: "Siddhant makes a smashing debut as MC Sher! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran!" Siddhant's reply was so sweet: "This screenshot is travelling far in my WhatsApp family groups."

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy has been produced by Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani and also Zoya, for whom, Karan Johar said: "Congratulations to my friends Ritesh and Farhan for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya... you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters! Well done team Gully Boy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation! What a film!"

On Twitter, KJo wrote:

I wish twitter had more than 280 characters for all the brilliant characters of #gullyboy so had to take to Instagram to share my thoughts on this incredible film and my favourite film this decade! Zoya Akhtar is my favourite filmmaker! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 19, 2019

Meanwhile, Gully Boy is raking in crores at the box office. It made Rs 81 crore in five days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh.