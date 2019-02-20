Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh Raps His Way To Gold, Collects Close To Rs 90 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Gully Boy is winning hearts of Bollywood celebs and cinephiles alike Celebs are posting rave reviews of Gully Boy on social media The Zoya Akhtar-directed film released on Valentine's Day

Director Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy is making progress at the ticket window and it has now collected close to Rs 90 crore, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Gully Boy is getting substantial chunk of revenue from metros. Mumbai circuit is super strong," he tweeted along with the updated box office report card of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Apart from the commercial success, Gully Boy is winning hearts of Bollywood celebs and cinephiles alike. Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and Masaba Gupta recently posted reviews of the film on their respective social media pages, in which they couldn't stop gushing about Zoya Akhtar and the film's dynamic trio - Ranveer, Alia and newcomer Siddhant Chaurvedi

.

First, take a look at Gully Boy's updated box office report card:

#GullyBoy is getting substantial chunk of revenue from metros... Mumbai circuit is super-strong... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr, Tue 8.05 cr. Total: 89.15 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2019

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV: "Gully Boy can be whole-heartedly commended for its craft, fascinating characters and RANVEER SINGH. He absolutely kills the slow-burning rapper act. What's more, he does with a lot of energy to spare."

Gully Boy is one of a kind film which focusses on the rise of the protagonist in the world of homegrown rap and hip hop music. Murad (Ranveer Singh) rises from the slums of Mumbai to win the title of 'Rap Star' as rapper Gully Boy. Siddhant plays the role of his mentor MC Sher while Alia plays Safeena, Murad's rebellious girlfriend.

Gully Boy opened to fabulous reviews on Valentine's Day and five days after its release Gully Boy surpassed the lifetime collection of Ranveer and Zoya's previous collaboration Dil Dhadakne Do.