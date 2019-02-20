Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Fan Club Now Includes Katrina Kaif And Masaba

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Actress Katrina Kaif and designer Masaba Gupta are the two new fans of Zoya Akhtar's latest film Gully Boy, which is running successfully in theatres after it released last week. Katrina posted her review of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on her Instagram story and wrote: "My dearest Zoya Akhtar, your time is here and how. You are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path." For the lead actors, Katrina wrote, "Ranveer Singh, all heart and soul, what craft. RESPECT. Alia Bhatt, You light up the screen. Words fall short to describe you." Masaba, a friend of Zoya Akhtar, said that for her Gully Boy was "cathartic."

She wrote on Instagram: "There's a scene in the film where Murad (Ranveer) tells his father that he's got a gift from god and he isn't going to give it back. Not sure if I'm saying it right but it was something to that effect and I think that one dialogue changed my life... Gully Boy refuses to leave my mind."

Both, Katrina and Masaba, praised newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Ranveer's onscreen mentor. Katrina said the actor gave a "phenomenal and unforgettable performance" while Masaba wrote: "What a guy, where'd you come from?!"

Gully Boy is arguably Bollywood's first full-fledged film on homegrown rap and hip hop music and it is inspired by the lives of rappers like Naezy and Divine. Gully Boy, which opened on a terrific note on Valentine's Day, has collected over Rs 80 crore as of Monday.