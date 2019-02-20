Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy Fan Club Now Includes Katrina Kaif And Masaba

Highlights
- Katrina Kaif praised director Zoya Akhtar saying she's a "visionary"
- "Gully Boy refuses to leave my mind," Masaba wrote
Actress Katrina Kaif and designer Masaba Gupta are the two new fans of Zoya Akhtar's latest film Gully Boy, which is running successfully in theatres after it released last week. Katrina posted her review of the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, on her Instagram story and wrote: "My dearest Zoya Akhtar, your time is here and how. You are such a leader and visionary, so fearless and always forging a new path." For the lead actors, Katrina wrote, "Ranveer Singh, all heart and soul, what craft. RESPECT. Alia Bhatt, You light up the screen. Words fall short to describe you." Masaba, a friend of Zoya Akhtar, said that for her Gully Boy was "cathartic."
She wrote on Instagram: "There's a scene in the film where Murad (Ranveer) tells his father that he's got a gift from god and he isn't going to give it back. Not sure if I'm saying it right but it was something to that effect and I think that one dialogue changed my life... Gully Boy refuses to leave my mind."
Both, Katrina and Masaba, praised newcomer Siddhant Chaturvedi, who plays Ranveer's onscreen mentor. Katrina said the actor gave a "phenomenal and unforgettable performance" while Masaba wrote: "What a guy, where'd you come from?!"
Here are Katrina Kaif and Masaba's reviews of Gully Boy:
Gully boy is cathartic.There's a scene in the film where Murad ( Ranveer ) tells his father that he's got a gift from god & he isn't going to give it back. Not sure if I'm saying it right,but it was something to that effect & I think that one dialogue changed my life - just pure fire & passion to go after what you want & to honour the gift of your voice,your fears & your pain and what they're trying to teach you..it's been two days & #gullyboy refuses to leave my mind. Give fuel to your fears and FLY! @zoieakhtar you don't understand how much you inspire me. @ranveersingh you're the fire that will never die down & you blow my mind. @aliaabhatt - you crazy chameleon,everything is magic with you on screen & im proud to know you. @siddhantchaturvedi - wtf what a guy,where'd you come from?! I'm on team MC SHER! Special mention to @ozajay for the sublime cinematography ! I'm in love.
Gully Boy is arguably Bollywood's first full-fledged film on homegrown rap and hip hop music and it is inspired by the lives of rappers like Naezy and Divine. Gully Boy, which opened on a terrific note on Valentine's Day, has collected over Rs 80 crore as of Monday.