Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film At The Gateway To Rs 100 Crore

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy added Rs 8 crore to its box office envelope on Monday, pushing the total amount to Rs 81 crore in just five days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Wow, that's pretty impressive! Now, that's not it. Gully Boy in no way plans to halt before it reaches the Rs 100 crore mark and is all set to score its box office century this week, predicts Taran Adarsh. In his tweet for Gully Boy's box office numbers, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Gully Boy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit Rs 100 cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: Rs 81.10 cr. India biz."
Meanwhile, Gully Boy is also making noise in theatres abroad with "superb" collection overseas.
USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486
UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470
UK: $ 340,211
Australia: A$ 438,863
NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000
Singapore: S$ 200,197
RoW: $ 515,556
Not only the box office numbers but also Karan Johar's review of Gully Boy must have made Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's day!
When passion supersedes grass root realities...when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams....when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more....that's when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! @zoieakhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bonafide magician....she slowly reveals every trick in her genius bag and you walk away with a lump in your throat and a swag in your step! #apnatimeaayega becomes your life mantra and all you want to do is dance the dance of great Cinema! I have just witnessed a cult classic that has possibly the best ensemble of actors we have seen this decade... @ranveersingh delivers the loudest quiet performance oscillating between silence and storm and you are left awestruck by his immense versatility and ability to sink his teeth into every single character....he makes you feel every beat of Murad's beats! Outstanding!! What do I say about the girl wonder @aliaabhatt who explodes like a volcano every time she appears on screen! You wait for her and worry about her next move with joy and excitement! ! She is so so so brilliant! I think Safeena deserves a spin off film of her own! @siddhantchaturvedi makes a smashing debut as MC sher ! He is pitch perfect balancing arrogance and goodness with the ease of a veteran! Every member of the ensemble is terrific! Congratulations to my friends @ritesh_sid and @faroutakhtar for producing this gem of a movie! And finally my dearest Zoya......you are my favourite filmmaker and I feel so proud that I can witness your genius unravel at close quarters!! Well done team #gullyboy the entire technical crew needs a standing ovation!!!! What a film!!!!!!
Gully Boy is not a biopic but is majorly inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Neazy.