Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt's Film At The Gateway To Rs 100 Crore

Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 5:

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy added Rs 8 crore to its box office envelope on Monday, pushing the total amount to Rs 81 crore in just five days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Wow, that's pretty impressive! Now, that's not it. Gully Boy in no way plans to halt before it reaches the Rs 100 crore mark and is all set to score its box office century this week, predicts Taran Adarsh. In his tweet for Gully Boy's box office numbers, Mr Adarsh wrote: "Gully Boy shows a solid hold on Mon [Day 5]... Expectedly, metros are driving the biz... Should hit Rs 100 cr on Thu [Day 8]... Mumbai circuit is the front runner [terrific]... Thu 19.40 cr, Fri 13.10 cr, Sat 18.65 cr, Sun 21.30 cr, Mon 8.65 cr. Total: Rs 81.10 cr. India biz."

Meanwhile, Gully Boy is also making noise in theatres abroad with "superb" collection overseas.

#GullyBoy is superb #Overseas... Collects $ 4.8 million+ [Rs 34.31 cr] in its opening weekend... Key markets:

USA+Canada: $ 2,345,486

UAE+GCC: $ 1,058,470

UK: $ 340,211

Australia: A$ 438,863

NZ+Fiji: NZ$ 125,000

Singapore: S$ 200,197

RoW: $ 515,556 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2019

Not only the box office numbers but also Karan Johar's review of Gully Boy must have made Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's day! In a lengthy Instagram post, the 46-year-old filmmaker wrote: "When passion supersedes grass root realities... when dreams make you wake up to bigger dreams... when you wrap rap into a form of solid expression....when you tell a story that has all this and more... that's when you have a film that you can assuredly call a MASTERPIECE of modern times! Zoya Akhtar weaves a story of aspirations in the underbelly of Mumbai like a bona fide magician."

Gully Boy is not a biopic but is majorly inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Neazy.