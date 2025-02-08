Mawra Hocane And Ameer Gilani's Wedding Album Just Got Bigger With These New Photos

New day, new dreamy pictures from Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani's fairytale wedding. The couple, who got married on February 5 in Pakistan, dropped a fresh batch of pictures from their wedding festivities in a joint Instagram post.

In the latest pictures, the Sanam Teri Kasam star looked breathtaking in a heavily embroidered lehenga, while Ameer Gilani complemented her perfectly in a pastel pink bandhgala suit. Talk about wedding fashion goals.

“Got my Laila Alhamdulillah,” read the text attached to the post.

Reacting to the post, Pakistani actress Tara Mahmood wrote, “Yay! Congratulations you two.” Producer Humna Raza commented, “Also the dress is JUST.”

Model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak posted a red heart. Actresses Ghana Ali Umair and Kinza Hashmi said, “MashAllah.”

Actress Shahana Khan Khalil said, “Awww!” Actress Sidra Syed commented, “You both are too cute MashAllah.”

Urwa Hocane wrote, “AWWWWW. Such lovely pictures MashaAllah! Most good looking couple.”

On Wednesday, Mawra Hocane treated fans to dreamy glimpses from her wedding day on Instagram. She looked breathtaking in a pink-and-green lehenga adorned with pearls and crystals. The groom, Ameer Gilani, kept it classy in a black suit.

Sharing the magical moment, Mawra captioned the post, "And in the middle of chaos… I found you." She also revealed their wedding date, adding, "BISMILLAH 5.2.25."

Wait, there's more. Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani also shared some moments from their nikaah ceremony. The carousel captures the bride and groom signing in on forever, and let us just say – it was pure magic.

A few frames showed Mawra getting emotional (and honestly, we felt that too!). But our absolute favourite? The one where the lovebirds shared a warm hug.

"Mr & Mrs Gilani #MawraAmeerHoGayi," read the text attached to the post.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani have worked together in Sabaat. The Pakistani TV series also featured Sarah Khan, Usman Mukhtar and Javeria Kamran.