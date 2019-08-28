Masaba's Caption For Neena Gupta Wins This Throwback Pic

Masaba Gupta shared this picture. (Image courtesy: masabagupta)

Highlights Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and Viv Richards Masaba is a celebrated fashion designer She frequently shares pictures of her mother on social media

Designer Masaba Gupta's tongue-in-cheek also starring her actress mother Neena Gupta will make you ROFL. In the picture, a young Neena Gupta can be seen holding her toddler daughter Masaba, who described her expression as, "Damn! I look like I saw the devil" and she made a spectacular comeback by adding, "Looking cute mom." Masaba is a celebrated designer who owns the fashion label, House Of Masaba. She frequently posts pictures of Neena Gupta, sometimes backed with LOL captions. Masaba is the daughter of Neena Gupta and former cricketer Viv Richards, with whom she was in a relationship in the Eighties. Neena Gupta is now married to chartered account Vivek Mehra while Viv Richards is married to Miriam.

Take a look at Masaba's latest post on Instagram story here:

A screenshot from Masaba's Instagram story. (Image courtesy: masabagupta)

Last year, Masaba tackled trolls like a boss when she was called "illegitimate west Indian" for supporting cracker ban. She posted a lengthy statement addressed to the social media trolls, in which she said: "Call me these names if it makes you feel glorious. But know this... I am a proud Indo-Caribbean girl who doesn't know how to shrink and crumble in shame of something you or your society cannot handle. It's just in my 'illegitimate' genes."

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Badhaai Ho while she is currently filming Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga, co-starring Kangana Ranaut and Richa Chadha. She has also signed up for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.