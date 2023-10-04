Masaba Gupta, Who Left Her Heart In Maldives, Shares New Pics

Masaba Gupta shared tis image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Photos from Masaba Gupta's holiday album are sugar, spice and everything nice. The designer was holidaying in the Maldives with husband Satyadeep Misra. She has actively been sharing photos from her vacation. The recent album features some beach clicks, shots of some scenic views and more. She captioned the post, "Left a piece of my heart right here...Until next time." She added in her caption, "Swipe to the 2nd slide to see why I look straight out of the White Lotus as someone who may have killed anyone." In the comments, a user wrote, "Maldives Masaba is a big mood" and we agree.

See photos from Masaba Gupta's holiday:

Meanwhile, Masaba's husband Satydeep Misra shared this picture with her from their holiday and he wrote, "Some people make for awesome travel companions. What's even more awesome is when you find yourself married to them! Here's to many more." In the comments section, Mandira Bedi wrote, "Sweet." Sussanne Khan commented, "Awww that's so cute. You two are adorable. Tons of love surround you always." Richa Chadha and Rhea Kapoor also dropped heart emojis.

When in Maldives, do as Masaba Gupta does.

The key ingredients of an island life - decoded by Masaba. She wrote, "How to do a rainy day on an island - spicy grapefruit Margaritas,the best Japanese ( At Umami to be precise) in this part of the world,free-fall into a jungle hammock, good company ...in no particular order."

In terms of work, Masaba Gupta was last seen in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba 2, a semi-fictionalised show inspired by the lives of Masaba Gupta and her actress-mother Neena Gupta. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's series Modern Love Mumbai last year. Masaba also featured as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. Masaba Gupta has her own design and beauty line.