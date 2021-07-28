Masaba Gupta Returned To The Sets Of Supermodel Of The Year 2, Looking Like One

Masaba Gupta shared a picture of her OOTD. (courtesy masabagupta)

Ever since the promo video of the TV reality show Supermodel Of The Year 2 released, fans of the show have been busy wondering why Masaba Gupta isn't in it. Well, the designer answered the question herself in one of her previous Instagram stories, where she stated that the dates were clashing with the shoot of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. Masaba, however, did manage to scoop some time out of her busy schedule and she "made a quick appearance on the show." Masaba teased her Instafam and she wrote in one of her Instagram stories: "Saw all of your messages about why I am not on Supermodel Of The Year." In the next Instagram story, she shared a picture from the sets and she wrote: "More on this look soon... So I made a quick appearance on the show... How could I turn my back on the request?"

Masaba Gupta posted pictures of her OOTD and she looked absolutely stunning. Masaba wore a gold gown from the shelves of Rani Zakhem Couture and she accessorised it with jewelry by Misho's. Her footwear was by Charles and Keith. Sharing her look for the day, Masaba Gupta wrote: "For Supermodel of the year in Rani Zakhem."

In Supermodel Of The Year 2, Malaika Arora, Milind Soman and Anusha Dandekar are the judges. The show is slated to air on MTV India from August 22. The theme of the show this year is to "be unapologetically you." Manila Pradhan from Namchi (Sikkim) was the winner of the first season of the TV show.