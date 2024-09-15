Masaba Gupta On Being Trolled For Acne Marks: "You Have Skin Like Om Puri"

Masaba Gupta, who is expecting her first child, recently opened up about being trolled for her acne marks in an interview with Faye D'Souza. Masaba Gupta once shared a video of herself on Instagram without applying any filter. Recalling the incident, Masaba told Faye D'Souza, "It is a skin tint I am showing people, and if I put a filter, my face will look kind of blurred. Someone said, 'But what are you doing with a makeup brand, you have skin like Om Puri.' What business does anyone have to talk about anything except Om Puri's acting talent? Sometimes, all that people see is textured skin or acne scars on you. Which is why I have to keep doing more, being more successful. That's my fight. Hopefully, 10 years later, someone will say they could see beyond my scars," said Masaba.

Masaba and Satyadeep announced pregnancy in April. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. In a joint post with her husband, Masaba Gupta shared three images including one in which the lovely couple can be seen seated on the floor. Alongside the post, she wrote, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips ( plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad." Take a look:

Masaba's mom and veteran actress Neena Gupta shared the mom-to-be's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai (My children are about to have a child. What could be a happier news?).

Masaba Gupta is a fashion designer. She has also featured in Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which is a fictitious take on her personal and professional lives. Neena Gupta also featured in the series.

Neena Gupta is known for roles in movies like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Mandi, Utsav, Batwara, to name a few. She has become a regular face on OTT platforms for her performances in highly-praised projects like Masaba Masaba, Panchayet, Made In Heaven.