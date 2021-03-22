Masaba Gupta Is 'Feeling Human Again' After A Getaway

Masaba Gupta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: masabagupta )

Highlights Masaba posted a picture of herself clicking a mirror selfie on Monday

She can be seen sporting a green bikini in the photo

Masaba is actress Neena Gupta's daughter

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta, after a much-needed "two-days off", is "feeling human again." The designer, who runs her own label called House of Masaba, posted a picture of herself clicking a mirror selfie on Monday. In her caption, she wrote that she needed a quick getaway so that she didn't like Rosamund Pike's character from the 2014 thriller-mystery Gone Girl. In the photo, Masaba Gupta can be seen sporting a green bikini, which she paired with dark shades. "Needed two days off so I didn't feel like Rosamund Pike from Gone Girl. Feeling human again," read the caption on her Instagram story.

Check it out here:

Screenshot of Masaba Gupta's Instagram story.

Masaba is actress Neena Gupta's daughter with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, with whom the actress was in a relationship. Neena later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra.

Masaba Gupta is currently dating actor Satyadeep Misra. On the New Year, she posted a picture of herself and the actor chilling at Neena Gupta's house in Mukteshwar on her Instagram profile. "Happy New Year from the mountains! Stay Happy. Stay Healthy. And the rest will follow," she wrote in her post.

Earlier this year, Masaba also wrote about feeling "rage and disappointment" for a few days before she took the help of yoga to calm her mind. "The last few days have been filled with rage and disappointment at how my health has been. A freak antibiotic allergy, skin that's still peeling and stinging but I had to get back to routine. Back to yoga class this morning with a 108 Surya Namaskars and a peaceful inversion (that was slightly tilted) and I feel like myself again," she wrote.

Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with Netflix series Masaba Masaba, a show loosely based on her life, last year.