Love, Actually: Masaba Gupta's First Wedding Anniversary Post For Satyadeep Misra

Masaba Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: masabagupta)

Leave everything and head over to Masaba Gupta's Instagram profile. On her first wedding anniversary, the fashion designer shared some never-seen-before pics from her wedding reception. The photos truly scream fun and love. In the first picture, we could spot Masaba standing next to her husband, actor Satyadeep Misra. The couple's million-dollar smile takes the centrestage. In the next photos, we see Masaba's mom Neena Gupta with a big three-tiered cake. Both Masaba's dad Vivian Richards and step-father Vivek Mehra can also be seen in the pics. We must admit, our favourite photo was the last one in the album from Masaba and Satyadeep Misra's wedding day. The wedding photo shows Masaba and Satyadeep both dressed in pink. In the caption, Masaba wrote, “Be a coy bride, they said! Not one picture with my mouth shut... laughing away into year one... with many more to go! Happy Anniversary Satyadeep Misra (stay off Instagram as you do only one of us can have anxiety).”

Satyadeep Misra reacted to the pictures with a “love you” and red heart emojis. Actress Kritika Kamra said, “So cute last slide,” along with pink hearts and kissing emojis. Shreya Dhanwanthary wrote, “Aww so much love and laughter”, while Kubbra Sait said, “BLESSSSSSSSS” with heart-eyed face emoji.

To wish his wife a happy wedding anniversary, Satyadeep Misra posted an adorable video on his Instagram Stories. In the black and white video, Satyadeep and Masaba can be seen walking together while dressed in athleisure. In his caption, Satyadeep Misra said, “Happy anniversary my love,” accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Masaba Gupta, daughter of actress Neena Gupta and cricketer Vivian Richards, married Satyadeep Misra on January 27, 2023. The celebrated designer made her acting debut in Masaba Masaba. Satyadeep Misra is known for his work in films like Bombay Velvet and No One Killed Jessica.