Manushi Chhillar To Romance Akshay Kumar In Her Bollywood Debut: Report

Manushi Chhillar may debut in Bollywood with epic period saga. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Manushi Chhillar may star in the biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan Manushi is reportedly being cast as Sanyukta in the film The film will go on floors in late 2019

Winner of 2017 Miss World pageant, Manushi Chhillar will reportedly join the team of actor Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Chauhan biopic, reports Pinkvilla. A source close to the project told Pinkvilla: "Manushi will be making her big Bollywood debut opposite none other than Akshay Kumar. She has been signed on for the Prithviraj Chauhan biopic that is expected to go on floors sometime towards the latter half of this year." It has also been reported that Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has worked in critically-acclaimed movies like Pinjar and Mohalla Assi, will be directing the historical drama while Yash Raj Films will be producing it. Over the decision to choose Manushi for the biopic, the source said: "Manushi has shown a lot of promise from the time she became a national craze. She is not only pretty but a great performer,too."

Manushi Chhillar will be reportedly paired opposite Akshay Kumar in the film. "She will be playing Sanyukta's role and will be romantically paired opposite Akshay. Aditya Chopra feels she has a good screen presence and has also got her on board as one of the talents under his banner," said the source.

It was also reported that Manushi is working really hard to prepare for her grand launch and is taking part in acting and dance workshops to give her best in the biopic. "She is doing a lot of acting and dance workshops. She has been reading about the time zone in which the period saga is set in," the source said.

Shifting focus towards the movie, the source further said: "It's an epic love story that will be one of the biggest highlights from the production house in the coming years."

Manushi Chhillar, who won the title of Miss World in 2017, was the first to bring the crown to India 17 years after Priyanka Chopra.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.