Manushi Chhillar Reviews New Work-Partner Ranveer Singh: 'His Aura Is So Infectious'

Manushi Chhillar recently shot a commercial with Ranveer Singh

Miss World Manushi Chhillar recently had a fun shoot for a commercial, and it appears, she too has joined the Ranveer Singh fan-club. "It was a very different experience for me to shoot for this commercial. I had the opportunity to work with the one and only Ranveer Singh," she said at an event in Mumbai, reported news agency IANS. Glimpses from the shoot, featuring Manushi and Ranveer, have been shared on social media and no points for guessing how fabulous the duo look on screen! It appears, Manushi and Ranveer feature in two set of wardrobe changes in the commercial and it's tuff to decide, who steals the spotlight while sharing the frame.





Manushi shared her experience of working with Ranveer Singh and said: "It was a great experience for me because his energy and whole aura is so infectious that just keeps you going. In the commercial I got to try new things and we had goofy dance steps so it was lots of fun."



Talking about goofy videos, here is one:



Manushi Chhillar may have started working with Bollywood stars for her projects but has not delivered a definite verdict about joining Bollywood. The 21-year-old beauty queen told IANS earlier: "I do enjoy being in front of the camera and that is something new I have discovered. With all these changes that are happening in my life right now, I try to take things as they come. When such a situation (Bollywood offers) will come when I have to make a choice, I will know a definite answer."



However, Manushi does have a favourite Bollywood actor and would love to keep her options open to be cast with him. "I would like to work in an Aamir Khan movie because I think he has really challenging roles. His movies have a message and connect to the society," Manushi told IANS earlier.



