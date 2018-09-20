Manmarziyaan Controversy Blows Up, Twitter Deletes Anurag Kashyap's Angry Post

Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in Manmarziyaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Eros got the conflict-ridden scenes voluntarily removed from the film A Sikh outfit in Amritar objected to some scenes in Manmarziyaan Anurag Kashyap apologised for 'unintentionally' hurting sentiments

Anurag Kashyap's angry tweet against Manmarziyaan co-producer Kishore Lulla (for getting the conflict-ridden scenes omitted from the film) was taken down by Twitter India as the filmmaker shared Mr Lulla's mobile number in his post. Anurag Kashyap expressed his discontent over the omission of scenes by tweeting: "Congratulations. Hereby all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved. Happy to be back in La La Land, again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes." Soon after Anurag Kashyap posted the tweet, he received a text from Twitter India support team asking him to delete the tweet and repost with the phone number blurred out but the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker in turn asked Twitter to blur the number and unable to that, Twitter took down the post.

A few hours later, Anurag Kashyap reposted the same message, this time with a screenshot of his conversation with Twitter India support:

Before my tweet is taken down -Congratulations . Here by all problems of Punjab are solved and Sikh youth have been saved . Happy to be back in LaLa land again. Next time you are threatened by a film please call Kishore Lulla directly on Eros knows how to solve matters in minutes pic.twitter.com/4yqU3T9utK — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 20, 2018

In his now deleted post, Anurag Kashyap reposted this tweet, which included a picture of a letter issued by Central Board Of Film Certification regarding the omitted scenes:

Thanks to @anuragkashyap72 & Censor Board to accept the responsibility & delete the scenes. It's an irony that when Anurag Kashyap wanted to solve the drug problem with @UdtaPunjabFilm_, it had so many cuts by CBFC but in @manmarziyanfilm when it was unnecessary, CBFC let it go. pic.twitter.com/g8RvLb4h7n — Jasveer Singh (@jasveer2589) September 20, 2018

The scenes were deleted from the film a day after he issued a statement apologising for 'unintentionally' hurting religious sentiments and added that deleting scene will "affect the story telling (and it) definitely cannot (be done) now."

Three scenes from Manmarziyaan were slammed by the Sikh community stating their religious "sentiments were hurt." In one of the controversial scenes, Abhishek Bachchan took off his turban to smoke a cigarette and in another Taapsee Pannu, who plays a Sikh, was also shown smoking onscreen. The third scene to which the Sikh community objected was Abhishek and Taapsee entering a gurudwara for anand karaj. In his statement, Anurag Kashyap said that while filming they were guided by the Sikhs present on the sets.

Here's Anurag Kashyap's statement:

A screenshot of Anurag Kashyap's statement on Manmarziyaan controversy. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Manmarziyaan also stars Vicky Kaushal and it opened in theatres on September 14. The film has collected Rs 19 crore so far.