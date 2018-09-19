On Abhishek Bachchan's Smoking Scene In Manmarziyaan, Director Says 'We Were Guided By Sikhs'

Abhishek Bachchan in Manmarziyaan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Anurag Kashyap's word on a controversial scene in his latest film Manmarziyaan, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is out. Addressing the Sikh community's outburst regarding a scene in which Abhishek Bachchan's character removes his turban to smoke a cigarette, the director said that they were guided by over 150 people on the sets of the film, all of whom were Sikhs. He also apologised for hurting the religious sentiments of the community saying that it was unintentional. "Every step of the way, we asked for guidance from Sikh people for the film... When we shot the smoking scene, it was shot on the street and there were close to 150 people watching the shoot," Anurag Kashyap said in a statement.

"We asked before doing the scene and were told that he has to take the Turban off before he smokes away from his house. We were also shown how Robbie should take the turban off with both hands and how he should hand it over and how the cousin should take it. Most of the 150 people in the crowd were sikhs and we were told that's how it is," Anurag Kashyap added.

Earlier today, Times of India published a report, which stated that a Sikh outfit in Amritsar decided to file a FIR against the actors and the filmmakers for hurting the religious sentiments of their community in a few scenes. Apart from the aforementioned scene featuring Abhishek Bachchan, the Sikh community also raised concern over a scene in which Taapsee Pannu, who plays a Sikh, smokes onscreen.

The Sikh outfit told Times of India: "The filmmakers have not only hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikhs, but they have also made an attempt to distort the Sikh principles."

In his statement, Anurag Kashyap said: "It was never the intention to hurt the community and why would we do that when we got so much love from them. Not a single thing was shot without guidance... To those whose hurt is genuine, I offer a genuine apology... that wasn't my intention. And for those who are doing it for attention, I am glad you have got the attention."

Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan is set in the heart of Punjab and its central characters are all Sikhs. Anurag Kashyap said: "Manmarziyaan is a story of three individuals and not their religion." In the statement, Anurag Kashyap also ruled out the possibility of omitting the scene saying, "Technology does not allow us to cut a scene and it affects the story telling. So I definitely cannot do that now."

Manmarziyaan released last week and it has collected over 17 crore as of Monday.