Manish Malhotra Had This Much Fun At Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's Wedding

Manish Malhotra, who was the official couturier for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding, and one of the few guests to attend the festivities, shared picture perfect moments in the form of a video on his Instagram profile in Tuesday. The designer shared selfies, which feature the bride and the groom along with their family members. Manish Malhotra summed up the fun-filled video with these words: "Now that's what I call an absolute fun wedding." He accompanied the post with the hashtags #familytime, #funtimes, #moments, #memories, #love and #familyselfie. In no time, hos post was filled up with heart emojis from his Instafam.

After Varun and Natasha's wedding, Manish Malhotra shared a special note for the couple. He wrote: "Dearest Natasha and Varun many congratulations. Wish you'll happiness and abundance of laughter together. My dear Varun, from attending Lalli and Davidji's wedding, to seeing you growing up and then styling you in your first film, to seeing you become such an accomplished actor and now dressing you as a groom and being there at your lovely and intimate wedding was a warm and emotional experience... The way you'll looked at each other at the varmala was a very beautiful and heart felt moment . Lots of love and blessings always."

Other than Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan and Kunal Kohli, actress Zoa Morani also attended the wedding of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, which took place at Alibaug's The Mansion House on Sunday.