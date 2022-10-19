Watch: 'Viral Sensation' Yohani Sings Her Song Manike On The Kapil Sharma Show

A still from Kapil Sharma's video. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

Hey Yohani fans, we have good news for you. The singer is the new guest on Kapil Sharma's talk show. That's not it. She even sang her viral track Manike on The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse of the Sri Lankan singer's mesmerising performance. Dressed in a pink pantsuit, Yohani is singing Manike while playing the guitar. It is the Hindi version of her original 2021 song Manike Mage Hithe. Yohani has crooned the track along with Jubin Nautiyal and Surya Ragunaathan for Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming film Thank God. Sharing the promo clip, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Ladies and gentlemen, the viral sensation, Yohani in the house” with a few dancing emojis. He also added the hashtags “The Kapil Sharma Show” and “coming soon.”

The promo clip of The Kapil Sharma Show was enough to send the Internet into a tizzy. Yohani has expressed her gratitude for all the “love and support” in the comments section. She wrote, “Thank you so much. I am humbled by all the love and support. It means a lot.” Her Manike co-singer Jubin Nautiyal called her “pink Rockstar”.

See Kapil Sharma's post featuring Yohani here:

A few hours before sharing the clip, Kapil Sharma teased his fans about his new guest on the show. He posted a video collage of the Sri Lankan singer from the talk show and wrote, “Guess the singer coming next week on The Kapil Sharma Show” and added the hashtag “Manike Mage Hithe.”

Yohani became an Internet sensation after the release of her song Manike Maghe Hithe. She has been invited to a lot of Hindi shows since then but first, watch her original song here:

Now, check out the Hindi cover of Manike Maghe Hithe for Thank God. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has done justice to the song with her amazing dance moves.

Last year, Yohani appeared in a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15. She even made Salman Khan sing Manike Maghe Hithe along with her. Take a look at the throwback clip here:

In a conversation with NDTV last year, Yohani expressed her wish to collaborate with AR Rahman, Honey Singh and Divine. "I am a big fan of Bollywood music. A lot of music in Sri Lanka is inspired by Bollywood," she had said.