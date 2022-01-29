Mandira Bedi Is 'Blessed And Grateful' To Have Been A Part Of Mouni Roy's Wedding

Mandira Bedi shared this video (Courtesy: mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi attended Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding in Goa

Recently, she shared a happy video

"Blessed to have been a part of this beautiful wedding," wrote Mandira

Mandira Bedi is on cloud nine. And, she has all the right to be. Reason? After all, her BFF Mouni Roy just got married. Mouni tied the nuptial knot with Suraj Nambiar on January 27. Pictures and videos from the gala ceremony have flooded our social media profiles. And, we aren't complaining at all. Now, let's come back to Mandira Bedi. She has shared her “mood of the wedding”. She danced her heart out. And, the latest video is proof. It is from the Mehendi ceremony. Mandira Bedi looks pretty in a mustard tube top and chocolate skirt. The background music is setting the mood right. She has picked MannMast Malang from the film 2 States. What a choice, Mandira Bedi.

Mandira Bedi, in the caption, wrote, “The mood of the wedding was this. I danced for the first time in a long while…Blessed and grateful to have been a part of this beautiful wedding celebration. Thank you, Mon and Suraj. Love you.” The actress didn't forget to give video credit to Arjun Bijlani for capturing the moment. Her friends have flooded the comment space with fire and red hearts emojis. Maria Goretti wrote, “So nice to see you smile the way you are doing.” Actress Vidya Malavade said, “Sending an Ocean of love to you darling.”

Mandira Bedi's uploads from Mouni Roy's wedding are a treat to sore eyes. From Mehendi to wedding day, Mandira Bedi's timeline has it all. She has also shared glimpses from the post-wedding pool-side party. Seems like the theme was “green”.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandirabedi/2761102934003827000/

And, this was Mandira Bedi's look for the post-wedding sangeet ceremony.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandirabedi/2761325435546647542/

Well, we have one with the bride too. Isn't this frame adorable?

https://www.instagram.com/stories/mandirabedi/2761701781193222134/

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar had two wedding ceremonies - South Indian and Bengali. And, we got hold of this beautiful frame, thanks to Mandira Bedi. We see the actress and the newlywed flashing a wide smile at the camera. Caption? “Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar. Beautiful ceremony. I love you Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar.”

We wish Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar all the best for their future.