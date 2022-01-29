'Happiness And Love' From Aashka Goradia To 'Monobinaaa' Mouni Roy

Aashka hugs Mouni Roy (Courtesy: aashkagoradia)

Highlights Aashka Goradia attended Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding

Mouni and Suraj got married in Goa

Aashka recently shared a sweet photo with Mouni

Mouni Roy got married to Suraj Nambiar in Goa on January 27, 2022. Several celebrities including Aashka Goradia and Mandira Bedi attended the wedding. Aashka, who is Mouni Roy's good friend, has now shared a happy photo with the newlywed. The photo is from Mouni's Bengali wedding. Aashka Goardia and Mouni Roy share a picture-perfect moment as they hug each other. Sharing the photo, Aashka wrote, "Happiness and Love. All now and forever....Ho gayi iskiiiii shaaaaadiiii.... Monobinaaa @imouniroy HELLO MRS." Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married per South Indian and Bengali rituals.

Check out Aashka Goradia and Mouni Roy's photo:

After Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's wedding, Aashka Goradia had shared a photo of the newlywed couple and had penned a sweet note. Aashka's note had read, "Cause I would write a song if I could... a song about your life @imouniroy And for @nambiar13 to walk into your life when that song is at its crescendo, as after crescendo it's that silence where you don't need words.. but the song continues.. in our hearts which is constantly blessing you two now and forever. She will love you with all her heart @nambiar13 and I know you will protect her.. FOREVER. You two are a song.. we will sing forever! Love you lots Mouni, cannot help but love Suraj more now...Sweet tears and a heart full of prayers..#mounisuraj #surajmouni."

Mouni Roy had commented, "I'm so grateful for you myyyy Aashu Thank you so much for this."

Check out the photo:

Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble had also performed at Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's sangeet.