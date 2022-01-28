A Naagin Twist In Ekta Kapoor's Wedding Wish For Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Bengali wedding photo (Courtesy: ektarkapoor)

Highlights Mouni Roy got married yesterday in Goa

Ekta Kapoor has shared a photo from Mouni wedding to wish her

"All I can say u found ur 'man'" wrote Ekta

We just can't have enough of Mouni Roy's wedding. She got married to Suraj Nambiar and the Internet is flooded with wishes and blessings for the newlyweds. Television and film producer Ekta Kapoor jumped on the bandwagon to wish Mouni in quite a special way. She posted a photo from Mouni's wedding. In the photo, Suraj Nambiar is putting sindoor on the bride's forehead. Ekta captioned the image, "Yesterday, my darling Mouni Roy found her partner for life. Only blessing and love for you. You are going to always be special. You have a heart of gold and may you shine through life and all its new beginnings."

Then, Ekta Kapoor added an interesting detail. Did you know that the day was special for both Mouni and Ekta? Here's why. Ekta added, "It's also special that your most special day and my most special day are the same. (My son's birthday and your wedding day). Mouni, all I can say is you found your "manI"". Here, it seems like Ekta was referring to Mouni's character in the hit TV serial Naagin. Apart from this, Ekta and Mouni have also worked in the daily soap Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi. For those who don't know, Mouni made her TV debut in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, produced by Ekta and her mother Shobha Kapoor.

The post caught Mouni Roy's attention. She promptly replied, "Overwhelmed with your words and love. Thank you so much my dearest Ekta ma'am. January 27."

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor's post:

Ekta Kapoor wasn't the only celebrity who gushed about Mouni Roy's wedding. Alia Bhatt, who will co-star with Mouni in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, wished the newlyweds through Instagram Stories. Alia wrote, "Congratulations Moun. You look so beautiful and happy. Wish you both all the love in the world."

Politician and former actress Smriti Irani was also on the list of well-wishers. Though it isn't clear whether or not she was present at Mouni Roy's wedding, she posted photos of Mouni and Suraj Nambiar from the event. Mouni had co-starred with Smriti Irani in iconic TV soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The caption read, "This girl came into my life 17 years ago. They claimed she was a novice then but such was her wisdom that she brought warmth and much joy along with the life lessons she infused amongst those who are lucky to have her as a friend, as family." Later, Smriti Irani added that Suraj Nambiar was "one hell of a lucky man".

Mouni Roy's BFF Mandira Bedi also flooded the Internet with snapshots from the wedding. She captioned the images, "Ecstatic to be with and thrilled for my favourite people Mr and Mrs Nambiar. Beautiful ceremony. I love you."

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar got married following both South Indian and Bengali rituals.