On Mouni Roy's Birthday, Anushka Sharma, Ekta Kapoor And Other Celebs Send Best Wishes

Actress Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday in Maldives with her best friend Mandira Bedi by her side. The duo are currently vacationing in Maldives. On the actress' birthday, her friends and colleagues from the film and television industry such as actress Anushka Sharma, producer Ekta Kapoor, TV stars Maniesh Paul, Arjun Bijlani and Rithvik Dhanjani among many others sent best wishes to her on social media. "Happy birthday, Mouni Roy! May you always shine your beautiful light like you do," wrote Anushka Sharma on her Instagram story. Ekta Kapoor, who has worked with Mouni in TV shows Naagin and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, posted a picture collage and wrote: "Happie birthday, gorgeous! Show me the 'mani' Mouni!"

Mouni Roy's Naagin co-star Arjun Bijlani wished her like this: "Happy birthday, bestie.. Wishing you lots of books, happiness, food, peace, dream house, cakes, achar, madness and lots and lots and lots of love . I wish I could come yaar but you mona have a blast...all the times that I have irritated you believe me I have enjoyed it and will continue to do so... have a great one darling."

"Happy birthday, you beautiful human. Mya god bless you with so much love and light," wrote Rithvik Dhanjani in his birthday note.

Director Mukesh Chhabra posted a picture of himself and Mouni Roy and wrote: "Happy birthday."

Maniesh Paul shared a goofy picture of himself and Mouni Roy on her birthday. The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday, Mouni. Stay blessed."

"I can't even count since how many years we have had our non-stop talking, dressing each other up , our foolish fights, our love for food ...but in all of this I know that one person who is always gonna have my back is you....I love you my monu...you know I ain't very expressive, but one of the things I'm really grateful for is having you in my life .... May you have the best year ahead coz you only deserve the best. Happy Birthday ... i love you," wrote TV actress Aamna Sharif.

And here's how Karan Tacker, Aamir Ali and Aashka Goradia wished Mouni Roy on social media:

Happy birthday, Mouni Roy!