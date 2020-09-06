Water Baby Mouni Roy's Bikini Pic Is Breaking The Internet

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: imouniroy)

Mouni Roy sure knows how to raise the temperature on Instagram. The reason we are saying this is because the actress, on Sunday, posted a new bikini picture of herself and it is breaking the Internet. Mouni, 34, can be seen chilling in what appears to be a pool in the photograph. Her stunning physique is giving her fans major fitness goals. Sharing the photo, Mouni Roy wrote: "Inhale... exhale." Reacting to her post, one of her fans commented: "Beautiful mermaid" while another wrote: "Wow, what a beauty." Several other fans dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Take a look at the actress' post here:

Mouni Roy always trends on social media for her bikini and pool pictures. Remember the post in which she can be seen posing near a waterfall? If not, take a look here:

During the coronavirus lockdown, the actress also shared a couple of throwback pictures from her beach vacations, mostly from her Thailand trip. Check them out here:

In terms of work, Mouni Roy became a household name for her breakthrough role in television show Naagin. She made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. The actress has also featured in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter.

Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China, in which she shared screen space with Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. Before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, she was prepping for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.