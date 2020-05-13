Instagram Is Lit With Mouni Roy's Stunning Throwback Pics

Highlights
Actress Mouni Roy is dreaming of the beach and her recent Instagram entries prove it. On Tuesday, the actress treated her fans to several stunning throwback pictures of herself, which appear to be from one of her beach vacations. In the first album, Mouni can be seen posing against a wall in a multi-coloured printed dress. She captioned that post: "Low on art supplies, hence the throwbacks!! #howiwish!" The actress' next post features her enjoying the scenic beauty and unobstructed ocean views. She wrote, "An unusual case of sun, moon and the background dance. #howiwish!" In her third post, Mouni Roy can be seen holding seashells in her hands as sea waves crash against her. "Must have been a good day," read the caption of the post.
See the actress' throwback pictures here:
Mouni Roy, just like other celebrities, is using the lockdown period to channel her inner artist. A couple of days ago, she painted a picture of goddess Durga on a sheet of paper and shared her artwork with her fans.
Meanwhile, also check out the actress' other sketches.
SHADOW LINES!! Some days I wake up peaceful, some days not so much, some days I am happy and annoyingly productive others I feel like jumping off the terrace, Why! Maybe I ll grow wings by the time I reach the ground; a complete lunatic. It's okay to Not be okay at times... with so much time to dwell on i have realised there is no need to project happiness when you feel lone and tired inside. All of us are going through our own struggles and every day is very different & personal for everyone this lockdown.. but have also learnt, on days when you feel crabby; the shower, the meditation, the audio books, the kids around,painting,dancing, cooking singing or anything that you can get yourself to do, helps; content or not; Anxious or ill; You only have yourself to fall back on , No one else can save you even if they wanted to. Yes god, your knight in shining armour shows up when you really need em in the form of a friend or a serendipitous help but it is You who is in a percent charge of your own sanity. So build on the SELF LOVE, the strength, the courage we keep reading about on the gram, in the books & movies we love; fall bend break; PAUSE, understand what happened, pick up the pieces, talk to yourself and get back up on your feet. Just like our bodies, our minds & it's calm is a living thing, you have to constantly feed it... Love M.
On the work front, Mouni Roy's last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
The actress has also featured in a number of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Lip Sing Battle and Zara Nachke Dikha.