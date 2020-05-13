Instagram Is Lit With Mouni Roy's Stunning Throwback Pics

Mouni Roy shared this picture. (Image courtesy: imouniroy )

Actress Mouni Roy is dreaming of the beach and her recent Instagram entries prove it. On Tuesday, the actress treated her fans to several stunning throwback pictures of herself, which appear to be from one of her beach vacations. In the first album, Mouni can be seen posing against a wall in a multi-coloured printed dress. She captioned that post: "Low on art supplies, hence the throwbacks!! #howiwish!" The actress' next post features her enjoying the scenic beauty and unobstructed ocean views. She wrote, "An unusual case of sun, moon and the background dance. #howiwish!" In her third post, Mouni Roy can be seen holding seashells in her hands as sea waves crash against her. "Must have been a good day," read the caption of the post.

See the actress' throwback pictures here:

Mouni Roy, just like other celebrities, is using the lockdown period to channel her inner artist. A couple of days ago, she painted a picture of goddess Durga on a sheet of paper and shared her artwork with her fans.

Meanwhile, also check out the actress' other sketches.

On the work front, Mouni Roy's last film was Made In China, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao. She will next feature in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which she will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actress has also featured in a number of television shows such as Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Naagin. She has also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 6, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7, Lip Sing Battle and Zara Nachke Dikha.