Mouni Roy's Vitamin Sea Memories 'Rescue' Her From Lockdown Fatigue

Looks like Mouni Roy, just like all of us, is craving a good dose of vacation during the lockdown. The Naagin actress flipped through the pages of her travel diaries and zeroed in on some of her favourite beach memories. Mouni Roy's beach vibes pictures are as close to vitamin sea as we'll get. Mouni Roy, who always accompanies her Instagram posts with artistic musings, captioned her photos by describing her mood. "Along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust...," she wrote and added that her imagination running wild helps her cope with the lockdown sometimes: "Stories in my head to the rescue some days."

In the photos, Mouni Roy, sporting a blue and yellow bikini, can be seen chilling on a beach lined with thatched huts and palm trees.

Mouni Roy has also been missing: "Hazelnut Americano and the Banana Pudding Sundays."

Mouni Roy may be travelling in her head but she's actually very much home. Like she said, sunsets these days look like this:

Meanwhile, Mouni has been majorly busy with paint and the canvas: "The cosmic bond between the sunset, a book, her and her favourite tree," she described one of her creations while for another, she added: "On a windy afternoon, reading Frankenstein under a tree."

Mouni Roy is best known for starring in TV shows such as Naagin, Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In Bollywood, she has starred in films such as Gold, Romeo Akbar Walter and has Brahmastra in the line-up.

India is currently in a lockdown mode because of the coronavirus. So far, over 4,000 have tested positive in India.