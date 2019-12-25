Mouni Roy's Bikini Pics Are Breaking The Internet (Again)

Mouni Roy shared this photo. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Mouni Roy occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy her latest bikini pictures. The actress shared a couple of pictures from her vacation on Instagram and it is clearly visible that she is having the time of her life. In the pictures, Mouni Roy can be seen having a gala time on a beach in a red bikini. Minutes after she posted the photos, it went crazy viral on social media but we are not at all surprised as her bikini pictures, every now and then, break the Internet. Sharing the photos, Mouni Roy captioned them: "Sometimes music makes me arch my back and dance the hell out even without a dance floor...Beach day = happy happy."

Like we mentioned above, Mouni Roy frequently trends for her stunning bikini photos.In September, Mouni Roy went to Goa to celebrate her birthday. Pictures from her Goa holiday will make you green with envy. She captioned one of her posts from the vacation: "Cathartic tears of joy reading all your birthday wishes and messages. Don't know how to say how grateful I am" while wrote for another: "A warm cup of paradise."

On the work front, Mouni Roy made a debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's Gold. She has also featured in John Abraham's Romeo Akbar Walter. Mouni Roy was last seen in Made In China, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao and Sumeet Vyas. She is also prepping for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which will feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.