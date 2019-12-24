Mouni Roy Celebrates Christmas With HIV-Affected Kids: 'These Kids Deserve To Be Cared For'

Mouni Roy with HIV-affected children at an NGO.

Highlights Mouni Roy celebrated Christmas with HIV-affected children on Monday

She posted a photo of herself and the kids

"They are as normal as we are," wrote Mouni

Mouni Roy turned Santa Claus for a group of HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) -affected children at an NGO on Monday. The actress visited the kids and made their Christmas extra special by spending her entire evening with them. She played games and danced with them. Sharing a picture of herself and the children on social media, Mouni Roy accompanied it with a heart-felt note, in which she wrote why HIV-affected kids "deserve to be cared for" and how they are as "normal" as other people. She began her note like this - "Yesterday, I realised how it is still of utmost importance to spread awareness about HIV and the taboos around it. This misconception of HIV being spread by touching, needs to go. These kids deserve to be cared for and be given the same basic respect any human being gets in the mainstream society. They are as normal as we are.

"It was a lovely afternoon spent with these amazing babies and I got reminded of how tiny our problems are, issues so petty we waste our time indulging. Couldn't have had a better Christmas celebration but here at the Desire Society with them; we sang and danced and played dumb charades and reminisced school's secret Santa days," read her full post.

Take a look at Mouni Roy's special Christmas post:

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Made In China. She will next be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra.