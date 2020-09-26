Mouni Roy Is Living A Dream In The Maldives And So Is Mandira Bedi. Pics Here

Mouni Roy shared this photo (courtesy imouniroy )

Highlights Mouni shared a few pics from her Maldives getaway

Mandira Bedi is also in the Maldives

"I'm in paradise again," she wrote

Actress Mouni Roy is enjoying life to the fullest. Can you guess where she is chilling currently? The 34-year-old actress is soaking up the sun in the Maldives currently and filling up her Instagram with vacation memories. While most of us woke up on a Saturday, dreaming of a vacation, Mouni Roy is living that dream in the Maldives. She checked into Instagram on Saturday morning with a glimpse of how her weekend diaries began and we are green with envy. Mouni Roy, cute as a button in a black bikini, shared a bunch of selfies to describe her current mood: "Foot loose and fancy free," she wrote while chilling at a lavish Maldives resort.

Let's flip through the pages of Mouni Roy's vacation album:

Here's how Mouni Roy celebrated TGIF feels in the Maldives. "Alice in a tea cup," she wrote for an album while for another, she captioned it with a quote attributed to Jose Chaves: "The ocean taught her to love and let go."

Here's when Mouni Roy sliced out time for a quick photoshoot.

Meanwhile, actress Mandira Bedi too checked into the Maldives resort recently. She checked in to Instagram with a video of her lavish water villa and wrote: "I'm in paradise again. I travelled 15 hours to get here! But oh my... how it was worth it. Feeling utter gratitude."

Mandira Bedi, enroute to Maldives, had shared this selfie from the airport and lefts fans guessing where she was off to. Now we know.

Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. Mouni Roy has starred in films such as Gold and Romeo Akbar Walter. She was last seen in Made In China.