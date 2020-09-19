Mandira Bedi Likes To Start A Day By Burning Calories. She's Making Us Look Bad Again

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira shared a pic after a morning work-out

"That's what a nice morning looks like to me," she wrote

"Two cups of coffee. A decent work-out," she added

Mandira Bedi just shared her idea of a perfect morning and it involves burning some serious calories. Yup, you got it right. She's here to make us look bad again. For the 48-year-old actress, fitness comes first and then "two cups of coffee." On Saturday, Mandira Bedi shared a glimpse of her weekend mood and that involves not only waking up early but also a work-out session. Mandira shared a photo of herself, in which she can be seen sporting athleisure and beaming at the camera. That's because she just had a very "nice morning" ritual. Here's what she wrote in her post: "That's what a nice morning looks like to me. Two cups of coffee. A decent work-out. And an exciting work day ahead (in my living room!). Living the new normal!" Mandira also shared details of her work-out routine in her post, swipe to take a look.

Well, here's how all that hard-work pays off for Mandira Bedi. Need we say more?

For those who need a motivational push to roll out the yoga mat, can browse through Mandira Bedi's Instagram for some major fitness inspiration. Mandira Bedi can literally turn any setting into a DIY gym. "I am grateful for the beautiful compound of my home. It's not a garden, but it's still so lovely," she captioned one of her posts.

Nothing to see here, just a glimpse of how Mandira Bedi's quarantine body is so different from ours. "Post workout, post walk post. Every day is not a Monday!" she wrote.

Needless to say that Mandira Bedi often trends for her intense work-out videos and her fun-filled posts featuring her son Vir. Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.