Mandira Bedi's Post For The 'Love' Of Her Life Vir Is Everything

Mandira Bedi doesn't need an occasion to express her love for her son Vir. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a super cute throwback picture with her son on her Instagram profile. "This is not a birthday post. It is a love post," she wrote. Mandira Bedi accompanied the throwback picture with an equally adorable note that read, "You know who is my greatest strength? You know who is, the love of my life? This guy. I waited a while to become a mom and now that I am, it may just be the best thing I ever did. I'm a better, stronger and more independent person because of it. I love being a mom. It's the best feeling ever. Thank you Vir for coming into my life and making it better, best, bestest."

On her son Vir's 9th birthday in June this year, Mandira Bedi shared a super cute post. She wrote in the caption: "Happy Birthday, Viru. You are the best of the best in my life. Thank you for being a part of me. Thank you for being you." Take a look at the post here:

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011. In terms of work, she has featured in popular television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the multilingual 2019 thriller drama Saaho, which starred Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.