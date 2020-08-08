Mandira Bedi, Just Like Us, Is Dreaming Of Holidaying In The 'Paradise City'

Mandira Bedi shared this photo. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi is missing holidaying and her latest post on Instagram clearly reflects it. The actress, on Saturday, shared a throwback picture of herself which appears to be from her Maldives vacation and expressed how much she wants to go back to the "paradise city," where the "grass is green and the girls are pretty." In the photo, Mandira Bedi, who is a fitness enthusiast, looks stunning in a white and red striped bikini - she can be seen taking a selfie while standing in a pool. Sharing the throwback, the actress captioned it like this: "Take me back to the paradise city. Where the grass is green and the girls are pretty." We totally feel you, Mandira Bedi.

Pictures from Mandira Bedi's Maldives vacation were truly stunning and she surely has been missing chilling on the island during the quarantine period. In one of her previous posts, she shared a video of herself swimming in the ocean in Maldives and wrote: "Oh the ocean... swimming in it or suspended above it... There's no place I'd rather be... #themaldives." Take a look:

In terms of work, Mandira Bedi made her debut in the film industry with the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead role. Post that, she went on to feature in movies and shows like Saaho, Naam Gum Jaayega, Ittefaq, Divorce, O Teri, The Tashkent Files, CID, Shanti, Ghar Jamai, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Mandira Bedi has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.