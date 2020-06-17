Mandira Bedi's Birthday Wish For Son Vir Will Melt Your Heart

Mandira Bedi shared this video. (Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Highlights "Happy Birthday, Viru," wrote Mandira Bedi

"Thank you for being a part of me," she added

"Happy birthday my darling baby boy," commented Mouni Roy

Mandira Bedi's son Vir turned 9 on Wednesday. Celebrating his birthday, Mandira Bedi Instagrammed an adorable video collage featuring snippets of their mother-son time. In one part of the video, Mandira Bedi and Vir can be seen kissing underwater, while in another shot, Mandira can be seen chilling with Vir in a bathtub. In another part of the video, Mandira can be seen posing with Vir and husband Raj Kaushal. The video ends with the text: "Happy birthday to the love of my life." Mandira shared the video on her Instagram profile and accompanied it with a super adorable birthday note for Vir: "Happy Birthday, Viru. You are the best of the best in my life. Thank you for being a part of me.. Thank you for being you." Take a look:

Mandira's video was flooded with birthday wished for Vir from her friends and fans in no time. Reacting to the video, Mithila Palkar commented, "aw, happy birthday," while Mouni Roy wrote, "happy birthday my darling baby boy."

Mandira Bedi keeps sharing glimpses from her mother-son diaries with Vir on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Mandira shared a video where she can be seen jumping on a trampoline with Vir. "Sometimes the situation can make you stir crazy.. and it's nice that exercise happens along the way." Wrote Mandira.

Here's another glimpse of an adorable mother-son moment featuring Mandira and Vir.

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in 1999 and welcomed Vir in 2011.

Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho.