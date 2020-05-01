A Glimpse Of Mandira Bedi's Mother-Son Moment With Vir

Mandira Bedi shared this picture. (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi just made our Friday better. The 48-year-old actress just dropped a super cute mother-son moment with Vir and it is making her Instafam swoon. In the picture, Mandira Bedi and son Vir, 9, can be seen posing for the camera as they touch their face with each other. The mother-son duo can be seen smiling with all their heart. Mandira Bedi, who is spending a lot of quality time with Vir in coronavirus lockdown, shared the snippet and captioned it with a heart and a smile emoticon. Take a look at this adorable picture shared by Mandira Bedi here:

Mandira Bedi, who is currently at home with family due to the nationwide lockdown keeps sharing snippets of her personal diaries on her Instagram profile. A few days back, Mandira shared a set of pictures with Vir where they were seen posing for the camera. "Share a tender moment," Mandira Bedi captioned the picture. Take a look:

In coronavirus lockdown, the semolina halva that is offered to devotees in Gurudwara was prepared at home by Mandira Bedi and Vir. Mandira shared a video where the mother-son duo was seen making kadah Prasad at home while Mandira's husband Raj Kaushal recorded the video. "Aatey ka halwa, when made at home, with a prayer in your heart and your head covered, it becomes Prasad, , haina," wrote Mandira Bedi. Take a look:

Mandira Bedi got married to Raj Kaushal in February, 1999. They welcomed their son Vir in 2011.

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She was last seen in the 2019 thriller drama Saaho.