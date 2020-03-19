Mandira Bedi Is A 'Toothy Weirdo' (Her Words) In This Throwback Pic

Mandira Bedi shared this photo (courtesy mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi took our minds off the coronavirus outbreak for bit, courtesy a priceless memory from her throwback diaries. The 47-year-old actress, who had a rocking career in modelling before switching to acting, shared a blast from the past from what appears to be her initial days in the entertainment industry. The photo features a much younger version of Mandira Bedi and she can be seen smiling ear-to-ear. Mandira, who earlier wrote about being quarantined at home, captioned her photo: "On another note... this toothy weirdo seems to have plenty to smile about!" Take a look at Mandira's post here:

Mandira Bedi, a known fitness enthusiast, is busy with home schooling her son Vir and her work-out routine. In one of her recent posts, she wrote about her routine when in self isolation: "All that has been asked of us, is to stay at home! I'm home schooling vir and loving it. And I've also decided that I'm going to work-out in my best gear."

Mandira Bedi's post from November last year is the perfect blend of throwback and fitness inspiration. Sharing a photo with Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor, she wrote: "Apparently I hung out with some very fit people back in the day too."

On the work front, Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.