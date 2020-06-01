Mandira Bedi, Who Battled Anger Issues, Shares What Son Made As 'Constant Reminder'

Mandira Bedi with her son Vir (courtesy mandirabedi)

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a photo of a poster made by her son

"Vir made this about a year ago," she wrote

"They are good words to live by," added Mandira Bedi

Actress-model Mandira Bedi, who previously opened up about dealing with anger management issues and depression, shared an Interesting post on Monday. She Instagrammed a photo of a simple, hand-drawn, paper poster, made by her son Vir, with a must-read caption, saying her son made this sometime last year and revealing what makes it so special. "There's no space for anger in this house," reads the poster along with an angry-looking cartoon of sorts, and here's what Mandira said in her caption: "Vir made this about a year ago, to remind Raj and me, that there's no space for anger in our house. It's a constant reminder and they are good words to live by. And for those of you who are feeling or facing anger, like I have in the past, remind yourself that anger achieves nothing and that your home is a better place without it." Mandira Bedi and got married to Raj Kaushal in 1999 and the couple welcomed Vir in 2011.

On Instagram, Mandira has revealed working-out is therapeutic for her: "After battling anger and depression for a while, exercise has become my happy place," she wrote in a post last year.

Earlier this year, Mandira Bedi released a book titled Happy For No Reason, which she co-authored with Satyadev Barman. Mandira, who underwent hypnotherapy in the past, talked about the indifference towards mental health issues in an interview with NDTV and said: "When I first went for therapy, some 20 years ago, I said to my mother: 'I'm going to meet a therapist'," and her mother's response was: "You don't need to go see a therapist!'" "Therapy shouldn't be taboo, if it's going to clear your head," Mandira said in the interview.

Meanwhile, Vir frequently features on Mandira Bedi's Instagram. During the lockdown, Mandira Bedi kept herself busy by participating in fun activities with Vir. "It turned out pretty cool," Mandira wrote about the end product of their painting sessions while Vir was also spotted assisting his mom in the kitchen: "Had fun making pizza and risotto at home! Italian khichdi as Vir called it!" Then there are times when Mandira decided t go "crazy" with Vir: "Sometimes the situation can make you sit crazy. And it's nice that exercise happens along the way," she wrote.

Mandira Bedi has featured in television shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and is best-known for her titular role in Shanti. She has also hosted shows such as Fame Gurukul, Indian Idol Junior and India's Deadliest Roads.